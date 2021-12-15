Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $2.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $400,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.