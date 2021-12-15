Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $828.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

