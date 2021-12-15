Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.76. DISH Network posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in DISH Network by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

