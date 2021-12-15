Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $992.06 million. Five Below posted sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $188.75 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

