Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.58. InterDigital posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,025%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 136.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 19.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 21,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in InterDigital by 37.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 62.5% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

