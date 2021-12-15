Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $395.42 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

