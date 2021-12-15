Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 139,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,078. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

