Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.59. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

