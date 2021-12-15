Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 87,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

