Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

