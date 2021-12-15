Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.90 billion. Danaher posted sales of $6.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $29.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.98. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

