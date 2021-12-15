Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.31. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $3.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

