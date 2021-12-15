Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. Graco posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

