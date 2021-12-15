Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.90

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.90 and traded as high as C$74.72. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$74.08, with a volume of 1,203,836 shares.

BAM.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at C$305,902.08.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

