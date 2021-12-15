Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.