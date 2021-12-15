BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSRTF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

