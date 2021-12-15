Bunicorn Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $283,344.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

