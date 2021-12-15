Burger Swap (BURGER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.79 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00006422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,627,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,252,054 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

