C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $49,420,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.