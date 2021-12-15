Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. 109,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 124,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

