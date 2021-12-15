Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000.

NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

