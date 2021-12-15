Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

