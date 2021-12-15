Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $331.30 million, a P/E ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

