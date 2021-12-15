Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,500 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

