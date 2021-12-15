Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,042 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Inotiv worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $142,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.34 million, a P/E ratio of -115.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.