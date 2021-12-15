Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.