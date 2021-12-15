Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ExlService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

