Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of Athena Technology Acquisition worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHN opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

