Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Diodes worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

