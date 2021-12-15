Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,857 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Lovesac worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,476 shares of company stock worth $37,519,844 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

