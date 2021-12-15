Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

