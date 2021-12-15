Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,845 shares of company stock valued at $138,789,639. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

