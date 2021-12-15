Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $4 Million in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Future Health ESG stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Future Health ESG Corp has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

