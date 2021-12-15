Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $225,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

