Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $199.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.14. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

