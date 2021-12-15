Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 56,970 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of eXp World worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 68.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 71.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in eXp World by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

EXPI opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,807. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

