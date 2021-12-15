Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,139,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

