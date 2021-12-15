Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

NASDAQ:APMIU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

