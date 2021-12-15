Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 118,141 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $584.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

