Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Trex by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 280,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

