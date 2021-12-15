Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,296 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

