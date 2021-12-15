Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 23,117 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ViewRay worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.80.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

