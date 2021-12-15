Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $133,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 95.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $2,026,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $10,481,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,718 shares of company stock valued at $91,548,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

