Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.15. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 7,328 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$156.26 million and a PE ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.3135426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

