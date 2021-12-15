Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49). 836,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 269,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Calnex Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.