Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $146.81

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.81 and traded as low as C$141.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$142.36, with a volume of 1,042,365 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.18.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$64.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.209999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.