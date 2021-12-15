Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $105.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

