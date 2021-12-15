Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. 1,290,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

