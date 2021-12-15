Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after buying an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,079,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,864. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.