Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VTI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

